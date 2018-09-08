Oaks Christian races to 56 points and coasts to victory on night filled with CIF blowouts

It was a night in high school football in which there were so many blowouts that someone should have contacted the CIF and asked for permission to switch opponents at halftime.
Midway through the second quarter in Westlake Village, unbeaten Oaks Christian had put up 56 points on Mission Hills Alemany. Folsom ran up 55 points on West Hills Chaminade. Bellflower St. John Bosco rolled up 49 points on Paramount. Santa Ana Mater Dei scored 43 points against Stockton St. Mary’s.
If ever there was a time to invoke the mercy rule and require a running clock, Friday was the night.
Oaks Christian (4-0) was having so much fun that former Alemany quarterback Tripp Mitchell ran 30 yards for a touchdown, and you could imagine the smile on his face as he jumped up and down in the end zone. Oaks Christian eventually won 56-14. There was a running clock throughout the second half.
The Lions, ranked No. 4 in Southern Section Division 1, lost a little bit of their discipline at the end of the second quarter with two 15-yard penalties. Coach Charles Collins had to gather players on the sideline to remind them to keep their cool.
It was quite a sight on the Alemany sideline, with three Clausen brothers together again. There was Casey, the head coach, Rick, the offensive coordinator, and Jimmy, the retired NFL quarterback. Casey joked that “Jimmy might wander over to the Oaks Christian sideline” depending on the halftime score, since Jimmy was 42-0 as a starting quarterback for the Lions.
Jimmy was lucky no one gave him a uniform to put on. Oaks Christian has lots of talent.
Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan commit, had a 47-yard touchdown run in which he started left, cut back to the right, faked going left, then went down the right sideline untouched. He also had a 53-yard run. Bryce Farrell, a Stanford commit, caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.
Ty Shamblin caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Calvert, then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Jack Ramsey literally stole the ball from Alemany’s punter for another touchdown. Nate Lenthall returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown soon after his twin brother, Jack, dropped a running back for a loss.
Alemany (3-1), with wins over San Fernando, Covina Charter Oak and Dorsey, learned it has a long ways to go even though it’s ranked No. 4 in Division 2. Freshman receiver Kevin Green hung tough, catching 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Floyd Chalk rushed for nearly 100 yards.
Charbonnet has now rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games: 176 vs. Chaminade, 160 vs. Huntington Beach Edison, 128 vs. Washington Eastside and 130 vs. Alemany.