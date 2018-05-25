Carson’s track and field supremacy continues with fifth straight girls’ City Section championship title

While the Colts were lapping the field in the girls' team competition, one of the individual stars was Birmingham freshman Bella Witt, who won the 100 hurdles in 14.36, 32 hundredths of a second better than her prelims time and only eight hundredths off the City record set by Ebony Collins of Locke in 2007. She also ran the anchor leg on the Patriots' third-place 400 relay, took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet and was third in the 200 in 25.33.