Sydney Leroux’s late goal gives Angel City a win over Racing Louisville

Sydney Leroux, shown here in an earlier match, had the game-winning goal for Angel City.

Sydney Leroux scored in the 85th minute to give Angel City a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville at BMO Stadium.

Kennedy Fuller and Rocky Rodriguez also scored for Angel City (4-6-3), which snapped a five-game winless streak.

Fuller, 17, became the third-youngest scorer in the NWSL with her goal in the 17th minute. Rodriguez scored in the 32nd minute to give Angel City a 2-0 lead.

Megan Reid’s foul in the box gave Racing Louisville (3-4-6) a penalty kick and Taylor Flint converted in the 41st minute to narrow the score to 2-1.

Racing Louisville pulled level on Carson Pickett’s goal in the 64th minute. Louisville had a chance to go ahead in the 80th, but Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic stopped Pickett’s on-target header.

Leroux gave Angel City the win when she took a pass from Alyssa Thompson and outran two defenders to score her 45th career goal.

