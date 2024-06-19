Advertisement
Sydney Leroux’s late goal gives Angel City a win over Racing Louisville

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux in action against the OL Reign during the first half.
Sydney Leroux, shown here in an earlier match, had the game-winning goal for Angel City.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Sydney Leroux scored in the 85th minute to give Angel City a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville at BMO Stadium.

Kennedy Fuller and Rocky Rodriguez also scored for Angel City (4-6-3), which snapped a five-game winless streak.

Fuller, 17, became the third-youngest scorer in the NWSL with her goal in the 17th minute. Rodriguez scored in the 32nd minute to give Angel City a 2-0 lead.

Megan Reid’s foul in the box gave Racing Louisville (3-4-6) a penalty kick and Taylor Flint converted in the 41st minute to narrow the score to 2-1.

Racing Louisville pulled level on Carson Pickett’s goal in the 64th minute. Louisville had a chance to go ahead in the 80th, but Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic stopped Pickett’s on-target header.

Leroux gave Angel City the win when she took a pass from Alyssa Thompson and outran two defenders to score her 45th career goal.

