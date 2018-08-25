Lawndale's Jordan Wilmore has impressive start to football season

Any official working Lawndale High football games this season had better have 100-meter speed to keep up with USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
Wilmore broke off a 99-yard touchdown run on Friday night during Lawndale’s 25-22 defeat of Sierra Canyon.
“He’s Superman,” coach Travis Clark said.
Wilmore rushed for 272 yards and scored three touchdowns. He looks stronger and faster than in his junior season, when he averaged 12.3 yards a carry while rushing for 2,220 yards and 31 touchdowns.
“Absolutely,” Clark said in agreement. “And he’s hungrier. I’ve never seen him this hungry. He’s motivated. The commitment to USC took a load off him. He’s so calm.”
St. Paul resurgence: Santa Fe Springs St. Paul hasn’t had a winning record since 2011, the final season for legendary coach Marijon Ancich.
The Swordsmen have been patient with coach Rick Zepeda, who took over in 2013. The team is off to a 2-0 start after a 31-13 win over Lompoc, which had an 18-game unbeaten streak in the regular season.
St. Paul won without standout running back Que Allen, who didn’t play because of a foot injury he sustained in the season opener.
It was a good night for the Ancich family. Marijon’s son, Dusan, the coach at Villa Park, saw his team win its opener over Redondo 57-14. Marijon’s grandson, Davin, kicked a 50-yard field goal for Villa Park.
Running wild: Junior running back Jason Garcia of Garfield rushed for 320 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Montebello Schurr. In two games, he has gained 476 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Michigan-bound running back Zach Charbonnet of Westlake Village Oaks Christian gained 161 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Huntington Beach Edison.
In a 47-34 win over Azusa, running back Zaquand Irby of Pomona Ganesha frushed for 410 yards in 36 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Great comeback: Anaheim Servite trailed Norco 32-14 but rallied in the second half for a 37-32 victory. Zedakiah Centers returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second time in two games. Shane Illingworth of Norco passed for five touchdowns in the first half.
Poly triumphs: It was a good night for schools named Poly. Pasadena Poly beat Sun Valley Village Christian 34-7. Sun Valley Poly defeated Van Nuys 29-14. Long Beach Poly triumphed over Narbonne 26-3.
Interceptions: Akili Arnold of Mission Viejo had three interceptions in a 30-20 victory over Santa Margarita. Kejuan Markham of Long Beach Poly had three interceptions in the defeat of Narbonne.
Thursday night lights: With most Los Angeles Unified School District campuses closed on Friday (Labor Day is Monday), it’s going to be Thursday night lights, which is when most City Section teams will play this week.