Franklin High's success on the football field this season is in the genes

It’s time for the little brothers to shine.
It’s happening at Franklin High. In 2016, quarterback Mario Bobadilla and receiver David Telles led the Panthers to a 13-2 record and a City Section Division III championship.
Bobadilla’s brother, Alfred, and Telles’ brother, Daniel Phillips, have led Franklin to a 7-0 start this season after a 42-29 win over Wilson, the No. 1-ranked team in Division II, on Friday night.
“It’s pretty cool,” coach Narciso Diaz said.
Alfred was a freshman and Daniel a sophomore in 2016. Both played junior varsity. Now both are starring at quarterback and receiver, respectively.
Afred has surpassed 2,000 yards passing with 22 touchdowns. Daniel leads the team with 60 catches and eight touchdowns.
Franklin is on a collision course to face Eagle Rock (7-0) to decide the Northern League championship in two weeks.
QB power: Jaden Casey of Calabasas passed for 409 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.
Ethan Garbers of Corona del Mar set a school record with 472 yards passing and added six touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Fountain Valley. Receiver John Humphreys set a school record with 11 catches for 273 yards and four touchdowns.
James Jimenez of Covina Northview had four touchdown passes and ran for three scores in a 56-0 win over Baldwin Park.
Mission League changes: La Puente Bishop Amat, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Mission Hills Alemany are all 2-0 in league and set to battle it out to decide the Mission League championship. That’s a big change from the days when West Hills Chaminade and Gardena Serra were in charge.
Notre Dame has won five consecutive games. Alemany’s only loss was to unbeaten Westlake Village Oaks Christian. Alemany’s 31-14 win over Chaminade on Friday featured standout performances by underclassmen.
Bishop Amat will play at Notre Dame on Friday in the first showdown for league supremacy.
Interception machine: Mission Viejo’s defense has 18 interceptions this season after two more on Friday to hold off rival Capistrano Valley 31-24 in a battle of 7-0 teams. Akili Arnold and Deavyn Woullard had huge fourth-quarter interceptions for the Diablos (8-0). Arnold has six on the season.
Huskies roll: In a 78-0 win over Corona, Centennial’s four quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 14 passes for 322 yards. The defense scored three touchdowns and added a safety. Centennial is 7-0 and faces Norco on Friday.
Showdown time: It’s No. 1 versus No. 2 on Friday night. Bellflower St. John Bosco (7-0) will face Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-1) in a Trinity League showdown at 7:30 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium. Tickets are available at Gofan.co. Seating capacity is 10,000. The game will be televised by Prime Ticket.