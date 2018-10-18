City Section football coaches need to act now and force LAUSD to make changes

In 1989, virtually all the head coaches were certificated teachers. In 2018, 61% of the LAUSD coaches are walk-ons. Among football coaches, just 23 of the 67 head coaches are teachers. In 1989, the stipend for head coaches was around $2,650. This season, the head football coach gets $2,811. That’s right: In 29 years UTLA has done little to improve coaches’ pay while being their representative.