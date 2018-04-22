Advertisement

The Times' top 25 boys baseball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
By
Apr 22, 2018 | 8:35 AM

A look at the top boys' baseball teams in the Southland:

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-3); 9-0 start in Sunset League; 1

2. ARCADIA (18-0); Showdown with San Dimas on Saturday; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-3); Pitching depth is coming through; 3

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-6); Took two of three from JSerra; 7

5. JSERRA (13-7); Very much in Trinity League title contention; 5

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-5); Three-game series with red-hot Alemany; 4

7. LA MIRADA (19-3-1); Jared Jones is hitting .426 and has 0.69 ERA; 6

8. EL TORO (15-5-1); Play Tesoro on Monday; 8

9. MIRA COSTA (20-2); Swept Palos Verdes; 9

10. SERVITE (15-6); Three-game sweep of Santa Margarita; 12

11. BECKMAN (16-3-1); Face Woodbridge this week; 14

12. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-6); Unbeaten South Coast League; 18

13. PALM DESERT (17-4): Johnny Cuevas is hitting .448; NR

14. SAN DIMAS (20-2); Pitching has been solid; 19

15. SOUTH HILLS (14-6); Showdown vs. Glendora; 10

16. TEMECULA VALLEY (20-2); Max Rangel is 6-1 with 0.78 ERA; 16

17. ESPERANZA (15-6); Face El Modena; 15

18. CAMARILLO (17-3); Three-game series vs. Royal; 20

19. ETIWANDA (12-6); Facing battle in Baseline League; 11

20. CORONA (16-7); Involved in tight Big VIII League race; 17

21. YUCAIPA (18-4); Tyson Heaton has 39 strikeouts in 40 innings; 23

22. DOS PUEBLOS (17-2); On a 16-game win streak; NR

23. HART (14-9); Bryce Collins struck out 14 vs. Golden Valley; NR

24. ALISO NIGUEL (16-7); Take on San Clemente; 13

24. GAHR (13-7); Headed for San Gabriel Valley league title; NR

25. TESORO (16-6-1); Two-game lead in Sea View League; 24

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @latsondheimer

