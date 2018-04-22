The Times' top 25 boys baseball rankings

A look at the top boys' baseball teams in the Southland:
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-3); 9-0 start in Sunset League; 1
2. ARCADIA (18-0); Showdown with San Dimas on Saturday; 2
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-3); Pitching depth is coming through; 3
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-6); Took two of three from JSerra; 7
5. JSERRA (13-7); Very much in Trinity League title contention; 5
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-5); Three-game series with red-hot Alemany; 4
7. LA MIRADA (19-3-1); Jared Jones is hitting .426 and has 0.69 ERA; 6
8. EL TORO (15-5-1); Play Tesoro on Monday; 8
9. MIRA COSTA (20-2); Swept Palos Verdes; 9
10. SERVITE (15-6); Three-game sweep of Santa Margarita; 12
11. BECKMAN (16-3-1); Face Woodbridge this week; 14
12. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-6); Unbeaten South Coast League; 18
13. PALM DESERT (17-4): Johnny Cuevas is hitting .448; NR
14. SAN DIMAS (20-2); Pitching has been solid; 19
15. SOUTH HILLS (14-6); Showdown vs. Glendora; 10
16. TEMECULA VALLEY (20-2); Max Rangel is 6-1 with 0.78 ERA; 16
17. ESPERANZA (15-6); Face El Modena; 15
18. CAMARILLO (17-3); Three-game series vs. Royal; 20
19. ETIWANDA (12-6); Facing battle in Baseline League; 11
20. CORONA (16-7); Involved in tight Big VIII League race; 17
21. YUCAIPA (18-4); Tyson Heaton has 39 strikeouts in 40 innings; 23
22. DOS PUEBLOS (17-2); On a 16-game win streak; NR
23. HART (14-9); Bryce Collins struck out 14 vs. Golden Valley; NR
24. ALISO NIGUEL (16-7); Take on San Clemente; 13
24. GAHR (13-7); Headed for San Gabriel Valley league title; NR
25. TESORO (16-6-1); Two-game lead in Sea View League; 24
