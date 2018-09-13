Top football games on Friday night

Two fast, athletic receivers will be featured on opposite sides. There’s Jason Heller of Westlake. He’s only 5 feet 8 but defensive backs are having trouble preventing him from making big plays. There’s Drake London of Moorpark. He’s the USC-bound, two-sport standout whose size and jumping ability create unique matchup problems. Starting Westlake QB Marco Siderman is sidelined with an ankle injury, so backup Patrick Roberg will get the start. The pick: Westlake.