How The Times' top 25 football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) Did not play | vs. JSerra, Friday
2. MATER DEI (4-1) def. IMG Academy, 28-24 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0) Did not play | at Corona Santiago, Thursday
4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-0) def. Bakersfield Christian, 83-0 | vs. Newbury Park, Oct. 5
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 37-35 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 37-35 | vs. El Toro, Friday
7. JSERRA (5-0) Did not play | at St. John Bosco, Friday
8. UPLAND (4-1) def. Visalia El Diamante, 49-0 | at Damien, Friday
9. CAJON (4-1) lost to Heritage, 41-36 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday
10. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) Did not play | at Chaminade, Friday
11. WESTLAKE (5-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 24-6 | vs. Calabasas, Friday
12. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) Did not play | vs. Edison (at Huntington Beach), Thursday
13. NORCO (4-1) Did not play | vs. King, Friday
14. CALABASAS (4-1) def. Valencia, 21-20 (OT) | at Westlake, Friday
15. CHAMINADE (2-3) Did not play | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
16. NARBONNE (3-3) def. Lawndale, 27-14 | at Wilmington Banning, Friday
17. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Cathedral, 21-19 | at S.O. Notre Dame, Friday
18. CAMARILLO (5-0) Did not play | vs. Lakewood, Friday
19. SIERRA CANYON (4-2) def. Bakersfield, 31-7 | vs. Crespi (at Pierce College), Friday
20. VISTA MURRIETA (3-2) def. Loyola, 8-0 | at Murrieta Mesa, Friday
21. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1) def. Tesoro, 35-16 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Friday
22. LONG BEACH POLY (4-2) def. Long Beach Wilson, 42-6 | at Long Beach Cabrillo, Friday
23. SERVITE (3-1) Did not play | vs. Mater Dei (at Cerritos College), Friday
24. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) Did not play | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday
25. CATHEDRAL (4-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 21-19 | vs. La Mirada, Friday