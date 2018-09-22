Advertisement

How The Times' top 25 football teams fared

Sep 21, 2018 | 10:50 PM
How The Times' top 25 football teams fared
Mater Dei offensive lineman Myles Murao scores a touchdown on a tackle eligible play against IMG Academy in the third quarter Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

Advertisement

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) Did not play | vs. JSerra, Friday

2. MATER DEI (4-1) def. IMG Academy, 28-24 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0) Did not play | at Corona Santiago, Thursday

4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-0) def. Bakersfield Christian, 83-0 | vs. Newbury Park, Oct. 5

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 37-35 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday

6. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 37-35 | vs. El Toro, Friday

7. JSERRA (5-0) Did not play | at St. John Bosco, Friday

8. UPLAND (4-1) def. Visalia El Diamante, 49-0 | at Damien, Friday

9. CAJON (4-1) lost to Heritage, 41-36 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday

10. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) Did not play | at Chaminade, Friday

11. WESTLAKE (5-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 24-6 | vs. Calabasas, Friday

12. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) Did not play | vs. Edison (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

13. NORCO (4-1) Did not play | vs. King, Friday

14. CALABASAS (4-1) def. Valencia, 21-20 (OT) | at Westlake, Friday

Advertisement

15. CHAMINADE (2-3) Did not play | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

16. NARBONNE (3-3) def. Lawndale, 27-14 | at Wilmington Banning, Friday

17. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Cathedral, 21-19 | at S.O. Notre Dame, Friday

18. CAMARILLO (5-0) Did not play | vs. Lakewood, Friday

19. SIERRA CANYON (4-2) def. Bakersfield, 31-7 | vs. Crespi (at Pierce College), Friday

20. VISTA MURRIETA (3-2) def. Loyola, 8-0 | at Murrieta Mesa, Friday

21. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1) def. Tesoro, 35-16 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Friday

22. LONG BEACH POLY (4-2) def. Long Beach Wilson, 42-6 | at Long Beach Cabrillo, Friday

23. SERVITE (3-1) Did not play | vs. Mater Dei (at Cerritos College), Friday

24. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) Did not play | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

25. CATHEDRAL (4-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 21-19 | vs. La Mirada, Friday

Advertisement
Advertisement