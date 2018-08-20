The Times' top 25 football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) def. Provo (Utah) | Timpview 49-0 at Bakersfield Garces, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Bishop Amat 42-14 | at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. Chandler (Ariz.) 35-13 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (3)
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0) def. San Juan Hills 27-7 | vs. Corona Centennial (at Orange Coast College), Friday (4)
5. UPLAND (1-0) def. La Habra 24-12 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Aug. 30 (5)
6. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) def. Bakersfield Liberty 34-10 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday (6)
7. JSERRA (1-0) def. Corona del Mar 49-7 | at Calabasas, Friday (7)
8. GARDENA SERRA (0-0) idle | vs. San Mateo Serra (at MV St. Francis), Saturday (10)
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) def. Chaminade 31-13 | vs. Edison, Friday (11)
10. NARBONNE (0-1) lost to Honolulu St. Louis 47-7 | vs. Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (9)
11. CAJON (1-0) def. La Mesa Helix 43-3 | vs. Paloma Valley, Friday (21)
12. BISHOP AMAT (0-1) lost to Mater Dei 42-14 | vs. Paramount, Friday (8)
13. CHAMINADE (0-1) lost to Oaks Christian 31-13 | vs. Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (12)
14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0) def. Dorsey 37-8 | vs. Narbonne (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (15)
15. NORCO (1-0) def. Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams 49-21 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday (16)
16. WESTLAKE (1-0) def. Sierra Canyon 35-30 | at Mission Hills, Friday (17)
17. CORONA DEL MAR (0-1) lost to Jserra 49-7 | vs. Palos Verdes (at Newport Harbor), Thursday (14)
18. CALABASAS (0-0) idle | vs. JSerra, Friday (18)
19. ST. FRANCIS (0-0) idle | vs. Mira Costa, Friday (19)
20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) def. Downey 59-21 | at Mission Viejo, Friday (20)
21. VALENCIA (0-0) idle | vs. Las Vegas Arbor View (22), Friday
22. SIERRA CANYON (0-1) lost to Westlake 35-30 | at Lawndale, Friday (23)
23. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Oceanside 34-19 | at Torrey Pines, Friday (NR)
24. LOYOLA (0-0) idle | vs. Fairfax, Friday (25)
25. SERVITE (1-0) def. Bakersfield 17-7 | vs. Norco (at Cerritos College), Friday (NR)