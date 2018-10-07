The Times' top 25 football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 63-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (6-1) def. Santa Margarita, 49-7 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0) def Corona, 78-0 | at Norco, Friday (3)
4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-0) def. Newbury Park, 55-0 | vs. St. Bonaventure (at Ventura College), Friday (5)
5. MISSION VIEJO (8-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 31-24 | at San Clemente, Oct. 19 (4)
6. JSERRA (6-1) def. Servite, 49-6 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (6)
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 63-28 | at JSerra, Friday (7)
8. UPLAND (6-1) def. Los Osos, 45-23 | at Etiwanda, Friday (8)
9. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (9)
10. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1) def. Fountain Valley, 49-21 | at Los Alamitos (at Cerritos College), Friday (10)
11. NORCO (6-1) def. Corona Santiago, 33-22 | vs. Corona Centennial, Friday (11)
12. CALABASAS (6-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 42-35 | at Newbury Park, Friday (12)
13. NARBONNE (5-3) def. San Pedro, 62-7 | vs. Gardena, Oct. 19 (13)
14. CAMARILLO (7-0) def. Bishop Diego, 49-14 | at Moorpark, Friday (14)
15. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2) def. Chaparral, 55-7 | at Temecula Valley, Friday (17)
16. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) def. Newport Harbor, 42-7 | vs. Corona del Mar (at Cerritos College), Friday (18)
17. SIERRA CANYON (5-3) lost to Calabasas, 42-35 | at San Pedro, Oct. 19 (16)
18. LONG BEACH POLY (6-2) def. Compton, 35-0 | at Long Beach Jordan, Friday (19)
19. VILLA PARK (6-1) def. El Dorado, 49-3 | at Yorba Linda, Friday (20)
20. CAJON (6-1) def. Redlands, 57-7 | at Citrus Valley, Friday (21)
21. WESTLAKE (6-2) def. St. Bonaventure, 39-7 | vs. Newbury Park, Oct. 19 (22)
22. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-2) def. Loyola, 28-7 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (23)
23. RANCHO VERDE (7-0) def. Elsinore, 63-13 | vs. Valley View, Friday (25)
24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) lost to Mission Viejo 31-24 | vs. San Clemente, Friday (NR)
25. ALEMANY (6-1) def. Chaminade 31-14 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (NR)