City Section no longer has a Division II football champion, or a runner-up

In an embarrassing final note to the 2016 prep football season, the City Section announced Wednesday that Division II champion Los Angeles and runner-up Hawkins have each vacated their final spots after ineligible players were discovered.

Los Angeles, which finished 11-4, will drop to 1-14. Hawkins, which was 13-1, will be 1-13. The title will stay vacant.

Both schools have been placed on two years’ probation but will be eligible for the 2017 playoffs.

Los Angeles had one ineligible player for the entire season. Hawkins used multiple ineligible players. Both schools will have new head coaches this fall. Los Angeles Coach Eric Scott left to become an assistant at Nevada. Hawkins replaced its coaching staff.

Hawkins was banned from the 2015 playoffs because of an ineligible player during the 2014 season. It's the second time the school has been put on probation. Last November, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre attempted to remove the team from the playoffs but an appeals panel overruled him.

"It's disappointing any time people violate rules," Aguirre said. "I wish we would have more administrative oversight."

In another matter, City Section coaches will vote at a meeting on July 22 on a proposal to create an open division for the upcoming playoffs.

