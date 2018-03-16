A look at Saturday's boys' and girls' regional basketball finals

Etiwanda vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon at Long Beach State, 7 p.m.: After four months, these are the two survivors in California's toughest division. Sierra Canyon has dramatically improved since January, coming together as a team and developing the chemistry needed to win a championship. Two wins over Torrance Bishop Montgomery speak volumes. Athletic with lots of weapons, the Trailblazers will test Etiwanda's defensive toughness. The Eagles must get the ball inside to Kessler Edwards and rebound effectively to win. The pick: Sierra Canyon.