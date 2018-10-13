Advertisement

How The Times' top 25 football teams fared

Oct 12, 2018 | 10:15 PM
How The Times' top 25 football teams fared
Orange Lutheran vs. JSerra was one of the many high school games to get postponed on Friday night. (Mark Boster / For the Times)

Rk. School (W-L) Result (Next opponent)

Advertisement

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) vs. Mater Dei, ppd. to Saturday (at Santa Margarita)

2. MATER DEI (6-1) vs. St. John Bosco, ppd. to Saturday (at JSerra)

Advertisement

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0) def. Norco, 28-0 (vs. King)

4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 44-0 (at Calabasas)

5. MISSION VIEJO (4-4) Did not play (at San Clemente)

6. JSERRA (6-1) vs. Orange Lutheran, ppd. to Satruday (vs. Mater Dei)

Advertisement

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) at JSerra, ppd. to Saturday (at Servite)

8. UPLAND (7-1) at Etiwanda, 17-0 (vs.Chino Hills)

9. BISHOP AMAT (6-1) at Sherman Oaks N.D., suspended to Saturday (at Loyola)

10. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1) vs. Los Alamitos, suspended to Saturday (at Newport Harbor)

11. NORCO (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 28-0 (at Eastvale Roosevelt)

12. CALABASAS (7-1) def. Newbury Park, 56-6 (vs. Oaks Christian)

13. NARBONNE (5-3) Did not play (vs. Gardena)

14. CAMARILLO (8-0) def. Moorpark, 28-19 (vs. Thousand Oaks)

Advertisement

15. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2) at Temecula Valley, suspended to Saturday (vs. Great Oak)

16. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) vs. Corona del Mar, suspended to Saturday (at Huntington Beach)

17. SIERRA CANYON (5-3) Did not play (at San Pedro)

18. LONG BEACH POLY (7-2) def. Long Beach Jordan, 20-0 (at Lakewood)

19. VILLA PARK (7-0) at Yorba Linda, ppd. to Saturday (at El Modena)

20. CAJON (7-1) def. Citrus Valley, 45-7 (vs. Yucaipa)

21. WESTLAKE (6-2) Did not play (vs. Newbury Park)

22. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-2) vs. Bishop Amat, suspended to Saturday (at Alemany)

23. RANCHO VERDE (7-0) at Valley View, suspended to Monday (vs. Paloma Valley)

24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (6-1) at San Clemente, ppd. to Saturday (vs. Tesoro)

25. ALEMANY (6-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 26-15 (vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame)

Advertisement
Advertisement