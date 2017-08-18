Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

The Southland's top offensive linemen of 2017

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

The Southland’s top high school offensive linemen of 2017

Alec Anderson; Etiwanda; 6-5; 280; Sr.; Washington State commit comes from athletic family.

Jarrett Bell; Norco; 6-5; 290; Sr.; Summer development produced commitment to Alabama.

Tommy Brown; Mater Dei; 6-5; 310; Sr.; Offensive tackle is headed to Alabama.

Justin Dedich; Chaparral; 6-2; 290; Sr.; Center headed to USC sets a high standard.

Liam Douglass; Harvard-Westlake; 6-5; 270; Sr.; USC commit is getting better — fast.

Chris Murray; Mater Dei; 6-3; 300; Sr.; Has strength, mobility and big upside.

Jarrett Patterson; Mission Viejo; 6-6; 285; Sr.; Arizona State commit makes impact blocking.

Chris Randazzo; Don Lugo; 6-3; 330; Sr.; Oregon commit has size to push people around.

Syr Riley; Palisades; 6-4; 305; Sr.; Best in the City Section.

Sean Rhyan; San Juan Hills; 6-4; 300; Jr.; Tops from the class of 2019.

Best of the rest

Josh Carlin; Sierra Canyon; 6-5; 260; Jr.; A center with big-time skills.

Tyler Casados; La Habra; 6-3; 270; Sr.; Transfer from La Mirada has strength.

Will Christiansen; Crespi; 6-4; 250; Sr.; Harvard commit is a standout.

Kevin Coblentz; St. John Bosco; 6-4; 295; Sr.; Starter for state champion team last season.

Kevin Duran; Banning; 6-5; 235; Jr.; Pilots believe he can be a top blocker.

Vatu Finau; Gardena Serra; 6-4; 285; Sr.; They’ll run behind him.

Christian Islas; Redondo; 6-1; 260; Sr.; Two-time all-league guard.

Mykee Irving; Calabasas; 6-4; 300; Sr.; Needs to come through for Coyotes to succeed.

Steven Jones; Chaparral; 6-3; 315; Sr.; Headed to Oregon.

Dylan Kellogg; Chamiande; 6-4; 280; Sr.; Can be best in Mission League.

Latu Kolopeaua; Orange Lutheran; 6-2; 246; Sr.; First-team All-Trinity League.

Aaron Leituala; St. Anthony; 6-2; 340; Sr.; Coach says he’s “physically dominating.”

Jordan Palmer; SO Notre Dame; 6-2; 305; Sr.; Has been pancaking opponents for two years.

Shane Pierson; Alemany; 6-3; 290; Sr.; Good pass blocker.

Reese Silofau; Oaks Christian; 6-1; 290; Jr.; If he’s healthy, beware.

Jonah Tauanu’u; Narbonne; 6-5; 285; Jr.; It’s his season to show how good he can be.

Solo Vaipulu; Corona Centennial; 6-2; 280; Sr.; Part of outstanding Centennial offensive line.

Thomas Wade; San Clemente; 6-6; 255; Sr.; Tritons know how to produce good blockers.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°