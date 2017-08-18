The Southland's top offensive linemen of 2017

The Southland’s top high school offensive linemen of 2017
Alec Anderson; Etiwanda; 6-5; 280; Sr.; Washington State commit comes from athletic family.
Jarrett Bell; Norco; 6-5; 290; Sr.; Summer development produced commitment to Alabama.
Tommy Brown; Mater Dei; 6-5; 310; Sr.; Offensive tackle is headed to Alabama.
Justin Dedich; Chaparral; 6-2; 290; Sr.; Center headed to USC sets a high standard.
Liam Douglass; Harvard-Westlake; 6-5; 270; Sr.; USC commit is getting better — fast.
Chris Murray; Mater Dei; 6-3; 300; Sr.; Has strength, mobility and big upside.
Jarrett Patterson; Mission Viejo; 6-6; 285; Sr.; Arizona State commit makes impact blocking.
Chris Randazzo; Don Lugo; 6-3; 330; Sr.; Oregon commit has size to push people around.
Syr Riley; Palisades; 6-4; 305; Sr.; Best in the City Section.
Sean Rhyan; San Juan Hills; 6-4; 300; Jr.; Tops from the class of 2019.
Best of the rest
Josh Carlin; Sierra Canyon; 6-5; 260; Jr.; A center with big-time skills.
Tyler Casados; La Habra; 6-3; 270; Sr.; Transfer from La Mirada has strength.
Will Christiansen; Crespi; 6-4; 250; Sr.; Harvard commit is a standout.
Kevin Coblentz; St. John Bosco; 6-4; 295; Sr.; Starter for state champion team last season.
Kevin Duran; Banning; 6-5; 235; Jr.; Pilots believe he can be a top blocker.
Vatu Finau; Gardena Serra; 6-4; 285; Sr.; They’ll run behind him.
Christian Islas; Redondo; 6-1; 260; Sr.; Two-time all-league guard.
Mykee Irving; Calabasas; 6-4; 300; Sr.; Needs to come through for Coyotes to succeed.
Steven Jones; Chaparral; 6-3; 315; Sr.; Headed to Oregon.
Dylan Kellogg; Chamiande; 6-4; 280; Sr.; Can be best in Mission League.
Latu Kolopeaua; Orange Lutheran; 6-2; 246; Sr.; First-team All-Trinity League.
Aaron Leituala; St. Anthony; 6-2; 340; Sr.; Coach says he’s “physically dominating.”
Jordan Palmer; SO Notre Dame; 6-2; 305; Sr.; Has been pancaking opponents for two years.
Shane Pierson; Alemany; 6-3; 290; Sr.; Good pass blocker.
Reese Silofau; Oaks Christian; 6-1; 290; Jr.; If he’s healthy, beware.
Jonah Tauanu’u; Narbonne; 6-5; 285; Jr.; It’s his season to show how good he can be.
Solo Vaipulu; Corona Centennial; 6-2; 280; Sr.; Part of outstanding Centennial offensive line.
Thomas Wade; San Clemente; 6-6; 255; Sr.; Tritons know how to produce good blockers.
