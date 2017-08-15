The Southland's top high school quarterbacks for 2017

The Southland’s top high school quarterbacks

Hank Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley; 6-2; 200; Jr.; Had 46 touchdown passes, with three interceptions.

Steven Comstock; Northview; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Fresno State commit can run as well as he passes.

Matt Corral; Long Beach Poly; 6-2; 195; Sr.; Florida commit is motivated to prove he’s the best.

J.T. Daniels; Santa Ana Mater Dei; 6-1; 195; Jr.; USC commit completed 75% of his passes last season.

Tanner McKee; Corona Centennial; 6-6; 220; Sr.; He’s a leader with athleticism and intelligence.

Re-Al Mitchell; St. John Bosco; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Iowa State commit is stronger, faster, wiser.

Jeremy Moussa; Easvale Roosevelt; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Hawaii commit passed for 4,008 yards, 56 touchdowns.

Cameron Rising; Newbury Park; 6-2; 210; Sr.; Texas commit has a rocket arm.

Matt Robinson; JSerra; 6-1; 175; Sr.; Montana commit was first-team All-Trinity League.

Bryce Young; Cathedral; 5-11; 170; So.; He’s setting the standard for the class of 2020.

Best of the rest

Nick Acosta; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-0; 175; Sr.; Helped team to 12-1 record; had 27 touchdown passes.

Miguel Aguero; Schurr; 5-9; 160; Sr.; Passed for 2,590 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Jack Alexander; Redondo; 6-3; 180; Sr.; Passed for 19 touchdowns as a junior.

J.P. Andrade; Bonita; 6-2; 165; Jr.; Passed for 2,072 yards.

Blake Archuleta; Bishop Amat; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Two-sport athlete is tough and clutch.

David Baldwin; Upland; 6-2; 185; Jr.; Ready for breakout season.

Warren Bryan; Damien; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 2,825 yards, 25 touchdowns.

Ernesto Camacho; Arroyo; 6-1; 190; Jr.; Mission Valley League MVP.

Quinn Commans; Whittier Christian; 6-4; 205; Sr.; Had 43 touchdown passes, with two interceptions.

Jalen Chatman; Narbonne; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Rutgers commit is reigning City player of the year.

Jayden Daniels; Cajon; 6-3; 170; Jr.; Can run, and is showing rapid improvement.

Luca Diamont; Venice; 6-1; 165; So.; Must get healthy after standout freshman year.

Kijjon Foots; Downey; 6-3; 175; Jr.; Long Beach Millikan transfer is a star in the making.

Josh Garcia; San Fernando; 6-0; 200; Sr.; Key player for the best City team in the San Fernando Valley.

Jalen Hamler; Lawndale; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 23 touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Sean Harlston; Dominguez; 6-3; 205; Jr.; Top athlete is ready for his best season yet.

Ryan Hilinski; Orange Lutheran; 6-4; 215; Jr.; If he gets time to pass, watch out.

Ben Jefferson; Garden Grove Pacifica; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Passed for 2,124 yards, 28 touchdowns.

Aidan Kuykendall; Peninsula; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Making steady progress.

Nick Lasher; Norco; 5-11; 185; Jr.; Passed for 2,789 yards, 33 touchdowns.

Jonathan Martin; Culver City; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Passed for 3,193 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Jonathan Murphy; Westchester; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Ignited Comets with 25 touchdown passes.

Chance Nolan; Paloma Valley; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 3,151 yards, 38 touchdowns.

Griffin O’Connor; Edison; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Led Chargers to CIF title as a junior.

Jordan Pachot; Citrus Valley; 6-0; 170; Jr.; Passed for 2,941 yards, 28 touchdowns.

Darius Perrantes; St. Francis; 5-11; 205; Jr.; Watch his development.

Henry Polanco; Garfield; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Has big-play skills.

Mason Quandt; Sierra Canyon; 6-4; 215; Sr.; Penn commit moves from St. Bonaventure.

J.T. Shrout; Hart; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Cal commit takes over starting job with high expectations.

Ryan Stevens; Chaminade; 6-1; 170; Jr.; Won starting job last season and continues to develop.

Gabriel Tapia; Montebello; 6-0; 205; Sr.; Passed for 2,000 yards, 19 touchdowns.

Levi Taylor; Silverado; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Passed for 3,866 yards, 44 touchdowns.

Jameson Wang; Harvard-Westlake; 6-1; 170; So; Passed for 2,098 yards as a freshman.

Brevin White; Paraclete; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Princeton commit has returned to form.

Luke Wilson; Yorba Linda; 6-0; 160; Sr.; Passed for 2,384 yards, 22 touchdowns.

Joey Yellen; Mission Viejo; 6-3; 220; Jr.; Poised for a breakout season.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer