Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

The Southland's top high school quarterbacks for 2017

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

The Southland’s top high school quarterbacks

Hank Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley; 6-2; 200; Jr.; Had 46 touchdown passes, with three interceptions.

Steven Comstock; Northview; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Fresno State commit can run as well as he passes.

Matt Corral; Long Beach Poly; 6-2; 195; Sr.; Florida commit is motivated to prove he’s the best.

J.T. Daniels; Santa Ana Mater Dei; 6-1; 195; Jr.; USC commit completed 75% of his passes last season.

Tanner McKee; Corona Centennial; 6-6; 220; Sr.; He’s a leader with athleticism and intelligence.

Re-Al Mitchell; St. John Bosco; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Iowa State commit is stronger, faster, wiser.

Jeremy Moussa; Easvale Roosevelt; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Hawaii commit passed for 4,008 yards, 56 touchdowns.

Cameron Rising; Newbury Park; 6-2; 210; Sr.; Texas commit has a rocket arm.

Matt Robinson; JSerra; 6-1; 175; Sr.; Montana commit was first-team All-Trinity League.

Bryce Young; Cathedral; 5-11; 170; So.; He’s setting the standard for the class of 2020.

Best of the rest

Nick Acosta; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-0; 175; Sr.; Helped team to 12-1 record; had 27 touchdown passes.

Miguel Aguero; Schurr; 5-9; 160; Sr.; Passed for 2,590 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Jack Alexander; Redondo; 6-3; 180; Sr.; Passed for 19 touchdowns as a junior.

J.P. Andrade; Bonita; 6-2; 165; Jr.; Passed for 2,072 yards.

Blake Archuleta; Bishop Amat; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Two-sport athlete is tough and clutch.

David Baldwin; Upland; 6-2; 185; Jr.; Ready for breakout season.

Warren Bryan; Damien; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 2,825 yards, 25 touchdowns.

Ernesto Camacho; Arroyo; 6-1; 190; Jr.; Mission Valley League MVP.

Quinn Commans; Whittier Christian; 6-4; 205; Sr.; Had 43 touchdown passes, with two interceptions.

Jalen Chatman; Narbonne; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Rutgers commit is reigning City player of the year.

Jayden Daniels; Cajon; 6-3; 170; Jr.; Can run, and is showing rapid improvement.

Luca Diamont; Venice; 6-1; 165; So.; Must get healthy after standout freshman year.

Kijjon Foots; Downey; 6-3; 175; Jr.; Long Beach Millikan transfer is a star in the making.

Josh Garcia; San Fernando; 6-0; 200; Sr.; Key player for the best City team in the San Fernando Valley.

Jalen Hamler; Lawndale; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 23 touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Sean Harlston; Dominguez; 6-3; 205; Jr.; Top athlete is ready for his best season yet.

Ryan Hilinski; Orange Lutheran; 6-4; 215; Jr.; If he gets time to pass, watch out.

Ben Jefferson; Garden Grove Pacifica; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Passed for 2,124 yards, 28 touchdowns.

Aidan Kuykendall; Peninsula; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Making steady progress.

Nick Lasher; Norco; 5-11; 185; Jr.; Passed for 2,789 yards, 33 touchdowns.

Jonathan Martin; Culver City; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Passed for 3,193 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Jonathan Murphy; Westchester; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Ignited Comets with 25 touchdown passes.

Chance Nolan; Paloma Valley; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Passed for 3,151 yards, 38 touchdowns.

Griffin O’Connor; Edison; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Led Chargers to CIF title as a junior.

Jordan Pachot; Citrus Valley; 6-0; 170; Jr.; Passed for 2,941 yards, 28 touchdowns.

Darius Perrantes; St. Francis; 5-11; 205; Jr.; Watch his development.

Henry Polanco; Garfield; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Has big-play skills.

Mason Quandt; Sierra Canyon; 6-4; 215; Sr.; Penn commit moves from St. Bonaventure.

J.T. Shrout; Hart; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Cal commit takes over starting job with high expectations.

Ryan Stevens; Chaminade; 6-1; 170; Jr.; Won starting job last season and continues to develop.

Gabriel Tapia; Montebello; 6-0; 205; Sr.; Passed for 2,000 yards, 19 touchdowns.

Levi Taylor; Silverado; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Passed for 3,866 yards, 44 touchdowns.

Jameson Wang; Harvard-Westlake; 6-1; 170; So; Passed for 2,098 yards as a freshman.

Brevin White; Paraclete; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Princeton commit has returned to form.

Luke Wilson; Yorba Linda; 6-0; 160; Sr.; Passed for 2,384 yards, 22 touchdowns.

Joey Yellen; Mission Viejo; 6-3; 220; Jr.; Poised for a breakout season.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°