Baseball: Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade suffer first defeats via shutouts

It took very good pitching to inflict the first baseball losses on Harvard-Westlake and Chaminade on Friday.

Blaine Traxel threw a two-hit shutout in Alemany's 4-0 win over Harvard-Westlake (7-1, 2-1) in a Mission League game. Spencer Williams and Jesse Parraz hit home runs.

Jared Espinosa threw four shutout innings and Taylor Dollard finished with three shutout innings in Crespi's 1-0 win over Chaminade (7-1, 2-1).

Capistrano Valley defeated Aliso Niguel, 2-1, in nine innings. Riley Kasper had the game-winning RBI. Joey Holman had two hits.

San Clemente defeated El Toro, 4-1. Michael McGreevy allowed four hits.

El Dorado defeated Villa Park, 1-0, on a walk-off hit by Bobby Silvis.

Trabuco Hills defeated Long Beach Millikan, 5-3. Andrew Hacker had two RBI and Ryan Kearney contributed two hits.

Beckman rolled to an 11-1 win over Northview. Matt McLain hit a home run and finished with four RBI. University defeated Woodbridge, 9-1. Jacob Collins struck out 10. Kahi Rodrigues had three RBI.

In the Marmonte League, Calabasas defeated Westlake, 2-1. Cogeian Embry threw a complete game with six strikeouts. Ben Grunberg had a home run and Andrew Snyder added two hits. Newbury Park defeated Agoura, 5-0. Jake Miller threw a two-hitter. Thousand Oaks completed a sweep of Oaks Christian with a 7-0 win. Blake Campbell threw the three-hit shutout.

Fountain Valley won its Sunset League opener over Edison, 3-2. No. 1 Huntington Beach defeated Los Alamitos, 9-0. Hagen Danner struck out seven in four innings. Nick Pratto hit two home runs and Danner, Cory Moore and Ben McConnell also homered. Marina defeated Newport Harbor, 8-6.

In the Foothill League, West Ranch improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 win over Hart. Ryan Camacho led West Ranch with three hits and Jovan Camacho and Christos Stefanos added two hits each. Cole Roederer hit a home run for Hart. Valencia defeated Saugus, 9-7. Shane Huey hit a three-run home run.

Golden Valley defeated Canyon, 3-0, with Andrew Holt throwing the shutout.

Vista Murrieta defeated Murrieta Valley, 9-1. Nick Mosiello went two for three with three RBI. Joey Hodapp had two doubles and three RBI. Brandon Ross struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Poly defeated North Hollywood, 11-1, in six innings.

In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated St. Paul, 9-2. Richard Castro finished with two hits and three RBI. Gardena Serra handed Cathedral its first defeat, 7-0.

Moorpark defeated Camarillo, 8-0. Dante Sandoval went five for five. Travis Weston struck out six in five shutout innings.

Foothill defeated Brea Olinda, 10-3. Kyle Ashworth had two hits and two RBI.

Etiwanda won the Cougar Classic with a 15-2 win over Chaffey. Chris Jimenez had a home run, triple and four RBI.

Riverside Poly defeated Xavier Prep, 15-0. Jason Valenzuela threw a three-hit shutout.

Carson defeated Bellflower, 2-1, on a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th by Lorenzo Roman.

South Hills defeated Claremont, 5-2. Karlos Morales pitched 6 1/3 innings. Cole Francis had two hits and two RBI.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter