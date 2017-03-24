Baseball: Just like Bo Jackson, Agoura's Jonny DeLuca is proving he can do multiple sports

It's tough enough to be a top hitter in baseball, but Agoura's Jonny DeLuca is also proving he can be a top long jumper at the same time. Watch out, Bo Jackson.

DeLuca went 23 feet, 8 inches in a dual meet against Newbury Park in the long jump on Thursday. That's one of the top early season marks in the state.

The Oregon baseball signee is known for his speed and it's showing in the long jump. But to do both simultaneously shows dedication.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter