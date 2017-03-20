Baseball: Rain could disrupt league games this week

Rain is projected this week in Southern California beginning Tuesday, and that's going to disrupt baseball and softball games.

Several teams have already switched games to today, such as the Alemany-Loyola baseball game at Alemany in an attempt to beat the rain.

Harvard-Westlake is scheduled to play Chaminade Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

If any games get postponed, Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert said he will look for dry days through Saturday. Or games postponed would have to be moved to next week, forcing Chaminade and Harvard-Westlake to play four games in a week.

