Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores, playoff pairings

Division V #4 Bell at #1 Chatsworth #3 Coastal Academy at #2 Hesperia Christian

Division IV #4 Woodlake at #1 Garfield #6 Eastside at #2 Oceanside

Division III #4 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Otay Ranch #3 Imperial at #2 Steel Canyon

Division II #4 Rio Mesa/#5 King at #1 Chula Vista Mater Dei #3 Etiwanda at #2 Granada Hills

Division I #5 Great Oak at #1 Murrieta Mesa #7 Valley View at #3 Del Norte

Thursday’s Schedule (All games at 4 p.m. unless noted) Semifinals

Division V #8 Chavez at #5 Shafter #3 Mount Miguel at #2 Azusa

Division IV #5 University City at #1 Chino Hills #3 Oxnard Pacifica at #2 Valhalla

Division III #4 Birmingham at #1 St. John Bosco #3 Point Loma at #2 Bakersfield Christian

Division II #5 Poway at #1 Liberty #7 Ayala at #3 Moorpark

Division I #5 Santa Margarita at #1 Orange Lutheran #7 La Mirada at #3 Huntington Beach

