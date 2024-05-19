Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: City and Southern Section championship results

Softball glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION

SOFTBALL FINALS

Saturday’s results

At Long Beach State

Open Division

Carson 1, Granada Hills 0 (14 innings)

Division I

Garfield 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2

Division II

Chatsworth 12, Marquez 2 (5 innings)

Thursday’s schedule

At Venice

Division IV

Finals

#10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

BASEBALL FINALS

Saturday’s Results

Finals

At Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore

Division 1

Corona 5, Harvard-Westlake 0

Division 3

Beckman 2, St. John Bosco 1 (8 innings)

Division 4

Camarillo 2, St. Francis 1

Division 8

Azusa 5, Orange County Pacifica Christian 0

SOFTBALL FINALS

Saturday’s Results

At Barber Park in Irvine

Division 2

Gahr 5, California 4

Division 3

Etiwanda 3, King 1

Division 5

Cerritos Valley Christian 8, Liberty 7

Division 7

Eastside 11, Oxford Academy 2

