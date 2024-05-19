High school baseball and softball: City and Southern Section championship results
CITY SECTION
SOFTBALL FINALS
Saturday’s results
At Long Beach State
Open Division
Carson 1, Granada Hills 0 (14 innings)
Division I
Garfield 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2
Division II
Chatsworth 12, Marquez 2 (5 innings)
Thursday’s schedule
At Venice
Division IV
Finals
#10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
BASEBALL FINALS
Saturday’s Results
Finals
At Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore
Division 1
Corona 5, Harvard-Westlake 0
Division 3
Beckman 2, St. John Bosco 1 (8 innings)
Division 4
Camarillo 2, St. Francis 1
Division 8
Azusa 5, Orange County Pacifica Christian 0
SOFTBALL FINALS
Saturday’s Results
At Barber Park in Irvine
Division 2
Gahr 5, California 4
Division 3
Etiwanda 3, King 1
Division 5
Cerritos Valley Christian 8, Liberty 7
Division 7
Eastside 11, Oxford Academy 2
