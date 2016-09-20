Boys' basketball: After 21 seasons, Todd Dixon will leave El Toro for junior college

This will be the 21st and final season as basketball coach at El Toro High for Todd Dixon.

He has been hired to start the basketball program at Santiago Canyon College in Orange. It's a community college that started out in 1985 associated with Santa Ana College.

He'll be starting from scratch with a top facility. Now, if only he can get a few players from Santa Ana Mater Dei & Co.

He has a 431-148 record at El Toro, including 10 league titles. He'll be leaving El Toro when the basketball season is completed.

