The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

24. ANAHEIM CANYON (18-5); Waiting for second Goodall brother to return; 17

21. RANCHO VERDE (22-3); Showdown with Rancho Christian on Jan. 29; 25

20. PASADENA (20-3); 9-1 in the Pacific League; 21

19. FOOTHILL (16-7); Big win over Anaheim Canyon in league; NR

18. CRESPI (20-5); No. 1 team for Division 2AA; 19

17. SANTA MARGARITA (16-7); Still looking for breakthrough win in Trinity League; 18

16. LOS ALAMITOS (19-4); Playing Mater Dei at Nike Extravaganza on Saturday; 16

15. REDONDO UNION (18-4); Can wrap up league title at Culver City on Tuesday; 14

13. LA MIRADA (18-7); Will be tough in Division 1 playoffs; 13

12. DAMIEN (19-4): Eli Garner is an impressive sophomore; 9

11. ETIWANDA (20-3); Big win over Damien at home; 15

10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (18-5); Unbeaten in the Del Rey League; 12

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-9); Strength of schedule is second to none; 7

7. WINDWARD (21-3); If Wildcats win out, they’ll be in Open Division playoffs; 10

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (20-4); Win over JSerra puts Braves in position to challenge Mater Dei for league title; 5

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-3); Wolverines making too many turnovers in fourth quarter; 1

3. SIERRA CANYON (22-1); Trailblazers host Notre Dame on Friday night on ESPNU; 6

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (22-0); Mercy Miller delivered 29 points in win over Harvard-Westlake; 4

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 8 of the 2023-24 season.

Mercy Miller has led unbeaten Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to the No. 1 spot in this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

