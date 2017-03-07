Boys' basketball: Birmingham-Chino Hills playoff opener will be played at Colony

Ontario Colony, which has a seating capacity close to 3,000, will be the site for Friday night's Southern California Regional Open Division basketball opener between Birmingham and Chino Hills. Game time is 7 p.m.

Chino Hills wanted to play in its gym, where the seating capacity is listed as 1,316. Because of the Huskies' growing fan base, the CIF suggested another site.

Schools are expected to begin selling tickets to its students on Wednesday.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter