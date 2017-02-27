Boys' basketball: Coach Russell White is headed to Virginia for London Perrantes' senior day

Coach Russell White of Crepsi is headed to Virginia on Saturday to help former Celt guard London Perrantes celebrate his senior day.

White has made it a tradition of going to the senior days of his former players in college.

He did it three times when he was at Calabasas, and Perrantes will be the fourth Crespi player he has visited on senior day.

"I'm very excited," White said. "It's a culmination of great stuff."

He's already penciled in two more trips next year, when D.J. Ursery has his senior day at Pacific and Carter Gallo at Dickinson State.

