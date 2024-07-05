Advertisement
High School Sports

St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy keeps contributing at FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco going up for a dunk in the state Division I final against San Ramon Valley
Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco goes up for a dunk in the state Division I final in March against San Ramon Valley.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Already ranked among the top three high school basketball players from the class of 2026, Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco is having a summer to remember playing for the United States’ U17 national team at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

On Friday, he had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists to help his team advance to the semifinals with an 111-60 win over Canada.

McCoy’s versatility and unselfishness continues to show up on a team full of stars. The U.S. will play New Zealand in Saturday’s semifinals in Istanbul.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement