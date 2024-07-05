St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy keeps contributing at FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco goes up for a dunk in the state Division I final in March against San Ramon Valley.

Already ranked among the top three high school basketball players from the class of 2026, Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco is having a summer to remember playing for the United States’ U17 national team at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

On Friday, he had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists to help his team advance to the semifinals with an 111-60 win over Canada.

McCoy’s versatility and unselfishness continues to show up on a team full of stars. The U.S. will play New Zealand in Saturday’s semifinals in Istanbul.