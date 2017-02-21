Boys' soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday unless noted
Chavez 3, Locke 2
Huntington Park 2, Contreras 1
Los Angeles Kennedy 5, South East 3 (Tuesday)
Arleta 2, Hollywood 1
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Chavez at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Canoga Park at #8 Fairfax
#12 Sotomayor at #5 Birmingham
#13 Huntington Park at #4 Marquez
#14 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 El Camino Real
#11 South Gate at #6 Fremont
#10 Sylmar at #7 Bell
#15 Arleta at #2 Palisades
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday unless noted
Foshay 10, Northridge 2
Panorama 2, Vaughn 0 (Monday)
Bernstein 6, Maywood 3
#18 Collins at #15 Elizabeth, SCORE NOT REPORTED
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Foshay at #1 Cleveland
#9 Reseda at #8 San Pedro
#12 Van Nuys at #5 Fulton
#13 Panorama at #4 Mendez
#19 Bernstein at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy
#11 Hawkins at #6 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#10 Wilmington Banning at #7 San Fernando
#15 Elizabeth at #2 Sun Valley Poly
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday unless noted
Los Angeles University 2, Annenberg 1
Legacy 2, Animo South Los Angeles 1 (OT)
Bright Star 3, Los Angeles CES 2 (OT) (Tuesday)
Chatsworth 7, Sherman Oaks CES 1 (Tuesday)
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles University at #1 Taft
#9 Garfield at #8 Sun Valley
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Community Charter
#13 Legacy at #4 Los Angeles Marshall
#14 Bright Star at #3 Narbonne
#11 Carson at #6 North Hollywood
#10 Central City at #7 Academia Avance
#15 Chatsworth at #2 Los Angeles Hamilton
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday
Orthopaedic 4, Stern 1
Bravo 9, Crenshaw 1
Middle College 5, Dymally 3
Harbor Teacher 1, CALS Early College 0
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Orthopaedic at #1 Jefferson
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Los Angeles Wilson
#12 Eagle Rock at #5 Gardena
#13 Bravo at #4 Angelou
#14 Middle College at #3 Santee
#11 Venice at #6 Los Angeles
#10 Lincoln at #7 King/Drew
#15 Harbor Teacher at #2 Grant
DIVISION 5
First round, Friday unless noted
USC Hybrid 7, North Valley Military 0
Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 4, Downtown Magnets 0
Animo Watts 8, Discovery 3 (Tuesday)
Franklin 6, Gertz-Ressler 0 (Tuesday)
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 USC Hybrid at #1 Smidt Tech
#9 New Designs University Park at #8 Valor
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Alliance Neuwirth
#13 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #4 Animo Robinson
#14 Animo Watts at #3 Washington
#11 Aspire Ollin at #6 Westchester
#10 Environmental Science/Tech at #7 Triumph
#15 Franklin at #2 Burton
Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Los Angeles Valley College (Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2:15 and 6:45 p.m.) and Sotomayor (Saturday, 12:15 and 4:45 p.m.)