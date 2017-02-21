Boys' soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday unless noted

Chavez 3, Locke 2

Huntington Park 2, Contreras 1

Los Angeles Kennedy 5, South East 3 (Tuesday)

Arleta 2, Hollywood 1

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Chavez at #1 Granada Hills

#9 Canoga Park at #8 Fairfax

#12 Sotomayor at #5 Birmingham

#13 Huntington Park at #4 Marquez

#14 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 El Camino Real

#11 South Gate at #6 Fremont

#10 Sylmar at #7 Bell

#15 Arleta at #2 Palisades

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday unless noted

Foshay 10, Northridge 2

Panorama 2, Vaughn 0 (Monday)

Bernstein 6, Maywood 3

#18 Collins at #15 Elizabeth, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Foshay at #1 Cleveland

#9 Reseda at #8 San Pedro

#12 Van Nuys at #5 Fulton

#13 Panorama at #4 Mendez

#19 Bernstein at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

#11 Hawkins at #6 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#10 Wilmington Banning at #7 San Fernando

#15 Elizabeth at #2 Sun Valley Poly

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday unless noted

Los Angeles University 2, Annenberg 1

Legacy 2, Animo South Los Angeles 1 (OT)

Bright Star 3, Los Angeles CES 2 (OT) (Tuesday)

Chatsworth 7, Sherman Oaks CES 1 (Tuesday)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles University at #1 Taft

#9 Garfield at #8 Sun Valley

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Community Charter

#13 Legacy at #4 Los Angeles Marshall

#14 Bright Star at #3 Narbonne

#11 Carson at #6 North Hollywood

#10 Central City at #7 Academia Avance

#15 Chatsworth at #2 Los Angeles Hamilton

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday

Orthopaedic 4, Stern 1

Bravo 9, Crenshaw 1

Middle College 5, Dymally 3

Harbor Teacher 1, CALS Early College 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Orthopaedic at #1 Jefferson

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Los Angeles Wilson

#12 Eagle Rock at #5 Gardena

#13 Bravo at #4 Angelou

#14 Middle College at #3 Santee

#11 Venice at #6 Los Angeles

#10 Lincoln at #7 King/Drew

#15 Harbor Teacher at #2 Grant

DIVISION 5

First round, Friday unless noted

USC Hybrid 7, North Valley Military 0

Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 4, Downtown Magnets 0

Animo Watts 8, Discovery 3 (Tuesday)

Franklin 6, Gertz-Ressler 0 (Tuesday)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 USC Hybrid at #1 Smidt Tech

#9 New Designs University Park at #8 Valor

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Alliance Neuwirth

#13 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #4 Animo Robinson

#14 Animo Watts at #3 Washington

#11 Aspire Ollin at #6 Westchester

#10 Environmental Science/Tech at #7 Triumph

#15 Franklin at #2 Burton

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Los Angeles Valley College (Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2:15 and 6:45 p.m.) and Sotomayor (Saturday, 12:15 and 4:45 p.m.)