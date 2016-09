The cross country season has begun, and Charlie Sherman of Loyola served notice he's going to be a runner to watch.

He won the sweepstakes competition at Saturday's Rosemead Invitational, finishing the three-mile course in 14:10.4.

St. John Bosco's Colby Corcoran and Ezra Sotelo took second and third.

Loyola won the boys' team title.

Arroyo won the girls' title.

