Football: Kylan Wilborn, Tyler Asemota make impact for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

You have to go back to the summer, when two under the radar players from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Kylan Wilborn and Tyler Asemota, were drawing rave reviews from those who were actually studying them during workouts.

Wilborn, an Arizona commit who didn't show up to any combines or camps, and Asemota, a receiver with 4.4 speed who missed all of last season with a finger injury, came out Friday night and showed what they can do with pads on.

Wilborn rushed for 111 yards and scored three touchdowns and had two sacks in Notre Dame's 35-21 win over St. Joseph. Asemota had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter