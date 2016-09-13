Football: Long Beach Poly-Mission Viejo to be televised by Prime Ticket

This week's prep football game to be televised on Friday night at 7:30 on Prime Ticket will be Long Beach Poly-Mission Viejo.

Games to be streamed live on FOX Sports West's Prep Zone are Westlake-Santa Margarita, Upland-Santa Ana Mater Dei, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame-Corona Centennial and Corona del Mar-Newport Harbor.

League play begins next week in the Mission League, and the game of the week for television will be Chaminade-Gardena Serra.

