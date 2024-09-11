High school football: Week 4 schedule for Sept. 19-21
THURSDAY
CITY SECTION
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
Reseda at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Knight at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Adelanto at Hemet, 7:30 p.m.
Banning at Rialto, 7:30 p.m.
Bassett at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Buena Park at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Corona at Indian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
El Rancho vs. Fontana at California, 7 p.m.
La Mirada at La Habra, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Miller at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at King, 7 p.m.
Ocean View at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7:30 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Silverado at Hesperia, 7:30 p.m.
South El Monte at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Upland at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Valley View, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Chavez at Poly, 7 p.m.
Fulton at Grant, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
North Hollywood at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern League
Huntington Park at Garfield, 7 p.m.
Legacy at South Gate, 7 p.m.
South East at Bell, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Cleveland at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Contreras at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Crenshaw at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Rock at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
El Camino Real at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont at Rivera, 7:30 p.m.
Granada Hills vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.
King/Drew at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.
Locke at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Roybal at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
Santee at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
University at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Van Nuys at West Adams, 4 p.m.
View Park at Torres, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
Bishop Montgomery vs. St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College, 7 p.m.
Bosco Tech vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7:30 p.m.
Verbum Dei at Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.
Foothill League
Castaic at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley vs. Hart at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Saugus vs. Valencia at College of Canyons
Golden League
Eastside at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Highland, 7 p.m.
Manzanita League
Nuview Bridge at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Moore League
Compton at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Jordan vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Millikan at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Pacific League
Arcadia at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Burbank at Muir, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Hoover vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Alhambra vs. South Pasadena at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Arroyo at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Azusa vs. Temple City at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Bellflower vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Bishop Diego at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Buena at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Cajon at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
California vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Cerritos at West Torrance, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Great Oak 7 p.m.
Chino Hills at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Costa Mesa at Century, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.
Culver City at Warren 7 p.m.
Cypress at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Chino, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
El Dorado at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
El Toro at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Esperanza vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Foothill vs. Capistrano Valley at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. Edison at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at University, 7 p.m.
Garey at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Godinez vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Grace Brethren at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at South Torrance, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.
Indio at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Inglewood at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Damien, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Perris, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at Irvine, 7 p.m.
La Puente at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Glenn, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Winchester Liberty at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.
Linfield Christian at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Loyola at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Magnolia vs. Lynwood at Western, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at La Cañada, 7 p.m.
Mayfair vs. Huntington Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Mira Costa at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Morningside vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Coleman Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Norco at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Portol, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Aquinas at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Orange vs. Redondo Union at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Serrano, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at JW North, 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Colton, 7 p.m.
Rio Mesa at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago vs. Estancia at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Savanna vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.
Simi Valley at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
St. Bernard at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Sultana at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Summit at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Sunny Hills vs. San Dimas at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Torrance at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
Valley Christian at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
Village Christian vs. Paraclete at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Twentynine Palms, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Whittier vs. Katella at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Angelou at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Basha at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
California City at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Carson at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 7 p.m.
Chatsworth at Fillmore, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at El Centro Central, 7 p.m.
Downey at Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Lynwod Firebaugh at L.A. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
L.A. Hamilton vs. Lawndale at Fairfax, 4 p.m.
La Quinta at El Centro Southwest, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Saddleback, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep vs. El Modena at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 7:30 p.m.
Moorpark at Pueblo (Colo.) Central, 7 p.m.
Narbonne at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Palisades at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Pittsburg at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Schurr at L.A. Franklin, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. Augustine at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Baltimore St. Frances Academy vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
L.A. Wilson at San Marino, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.
Orange Lutheran at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Tustin, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Corona Centennial at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis North vs. Los Alamitos at Clovis Buchanan, 1 p.m.
