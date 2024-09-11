High school football: Week 4 schedule for Sept. 19-21

THURSDAY

CITY SECTION

Valley Mission League

Advertisement

Canoga Park at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

Panorama at Sylmar, 7 p.m.

Reseda at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Golden League

Knight at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Adelanto at Hemet, 7:30 p.m.

Banning at Rialto, 7:30 p.m.

Bassett at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Buena Park at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Corona at Indian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

El Rancho vs. Fontana at California, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at La Habra, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Miller at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley at King, 7 p.m.

Ocean View at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at Ramona, 7:30 p.m.

Gardena Serra at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

Silverado at Hesperia, 7:30 p.m.

South El Monte at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Upland at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Yucca Valley at Valley View, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CITY SECTION

Advertisement

East Valley League

Chavez at Poly, 7 p.m.

Fulton at Grant, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

North Hollywood at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern League

Huntington Park at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Legacy at South Gate, 7 p.m.

South East at Bell, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Cleveland at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Contreras at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Crenshaw at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Rock at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.

El Camino Real at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont at Rivera, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Hills vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.

King/Drew at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Locke at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Roybal at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

Santee at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

University at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Van Nuys at West Adams, 4 p.m.

View Park at Torres, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

Bishop Montgomery vs. St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College, 7 p.m.

Bosco Tech vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7:30 p.m.

Verbum Dei at Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.

Foothill League

Castaic at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. Hart at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Saugus vs. Valencia at College of Canyons

Golden League

Eastside at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Highland, 7 p.m.

Manzanita League

Nuview Bridge at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Moore League

Compton at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Millikan at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Pacific League

Arcadia at Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Burbank at Muir, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Hoover vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Alhambra vs. South Pasadena at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Arroyo at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Azusa vs. Temple City at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Bellflower vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Bonita at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Buena at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Cajon at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

California vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Cerritos at West Torrance, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Great Oak 7 p.m.

Chino Hills at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Claremont at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa at Century, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Culver City at Warren 7 p.m.

Cypress at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Chino, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

El Dorado at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.

El Toro at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Capistrano Valley at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Edison at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at University, 7 p.m.

Garey at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Grace Brethren at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.

Indio at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Inglewood at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Damien, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Perris, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Irvine, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Glenn, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Winchester Liberty at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Loyola at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Lynwood at Western, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at La Cañada, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. Huntington Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Coleman Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Norco at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Portol, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Aquinas at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Orange vs. Redondo Union at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Serrano, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at JW North, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Colton, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.

San Bernardino at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Estancia at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Savanna vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

Simi Valley at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Sultana at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Summit at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills vs. San Dimas at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Torrance at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Valley Christian at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Paraclete at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Twentynine Palms, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Whittier vs. Katella at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Angelou at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Basha at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

California City at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.

Carson at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

Chaminade at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 7 p.m.

Chatsworth at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at El Centro Central, 7 p.m.

Downey at Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Lynwod Firebaugh at L.A. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

L.A. Hamilton vs. Lawndale at Fairfax, 4 p.m.

La Quinta at El Centro Southwest, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Saddleback, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep vs. El Modena at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 7:30 p.m.

Moorpark at Pueblo (Colo.) Central, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Palisades at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Pittsburg at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

Schurr at L.A. Franklin, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. Augustine at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Baltimore St. Frances Academy vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

L.A. Wilson at San Marino, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Advertisement

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

Orange Lutheran at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Tustin, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Corona Centennial at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis North vs. Los Alamitos at Clovis Buchanan, 1 p.m.