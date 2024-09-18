High school football: Week 5 schedule for Sept. 26-28
THURSDAY
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Bell at Garfield, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Highland at Knight, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Barstow vs. Summit at Miller, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Citrus Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Liberty at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Adelanto, 7:30 p.m.
Village Christian vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Western Christian vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Manual Arts at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Arleta at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Grant at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Poly at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern League
Legacy at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
South East at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
Valley Mission League
San Fernando at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Sylmar at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Panorama, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Angelou at Eagle Rock, 7:15 p.m.
Belmont at Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Dymally at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at West Adams, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
King/Drew vs. Narbonne at Hawkins, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.
Marquez at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.
Rancho Dominguez at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
Santee at Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.
Sotomayor at Washington, 7 p.m.
Taft at University, 7:30 p.m.
View Park at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea vs. St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College, 7 p.m.
St. Bernard at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Cottonwood League
Temecula Prep at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Foothill League
Castaic vs. Golden Valley at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Saugus vs. Canyon at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
West Ranch vs. Hart at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Golden League
Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Manzanita League
Desert Christian at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3:30 p.m.
Mesquite League
Whittier Christian vs. Big Bear at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
Moore League
Cabrillo vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Millikan at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Mountain Valley League
San Bernardino at Miller, 7 p.m.
Pacific League
Arcadia at Burbank, 7 p.m.
Burroughs at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley at Muir, 7 p.m.
Pasadena at Hoover, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Anaheim at Western, 7 p.m.
Arrowhead Christian at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Artesia at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Bishop Alemany at Lawndale, 7 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at Channel Islands, 2 p.m.
Cajon at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
California at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Carter at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Compton Centennial at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Chaffey at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Compton Early College vs. Westminster La Quinta at Dominguez, 6 p.m.
Corona vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar vs. Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Desert Chapel at Banning, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
El Monte at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
El Rancho vs. South Hills at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Fullerton at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Godinez vs. Katella at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Royal, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Duarte, 7 p.m.
La Serna vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Loara at Century, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Montclair at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes Peninsula vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Colony, 7 p.m.
Saddleback at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
San Dimas at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Covina at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
Savanna vs. Pioneer at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Segerstrom vs. Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Sonora at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Twentynine Palms at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
Irvine University at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei vs. Viewpoint at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Villa Park vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at La Quinta, 7 p.m.
West Torrance at South Torrance, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Indio, 7 p.m.
Westminster vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Rowland, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Wilmington Banning at Redondo Union, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Bishop at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Charter Oak at San Diego Mira Mesa, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Las Vegas Shadow Ridge, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at L.A. Franklin, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Gardena, 7 p.m.
Dorsey vs. Culver City at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Boron, 7 p.m.
Loyola at Mount Miguel, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Locke, 7 p.m.
Rosemead at L.A. Wilson, 7 p.m.
Silver Valley at Desert, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Carson, 7 p.m.
L.A. Torres vs. Lynwood Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Venice at Paramount, 7 p.m.
Vista vs. Temescal Canyon at Rancho Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
SOUTHERN SECTION
Del Rey League
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.
Manzanita League
Vasquez vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10:30 a.m.
Nonleague
Redlands vs. Riverside Poly at Riverside CC, 7 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.