High school football: Week 5 schedule for Sept. 26-28

THURSDAY

CITY SECTION

Eastern League

Bell at Garfield, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Golden League

Highland at Knight, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Barstow vs. Summit at Miller, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at Citrus Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Liberty at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Adelanto, 7:30 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Western Christian vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Manual Arts at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CITY SECTION

East Valley League

Arleta at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Grant at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Poly at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern League

Legacy at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

South East at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

Valley Mission League

San Fernando at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Sylmar at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at Panorama, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Angelou at Eagle Rock, 7:15 p.m.

Belmont at Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Dymally at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at West Adams, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

King/Drew vs. Narbonne at Hawkins, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

Marquez at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.

Rancho Dominguez at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

Santee at Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.

Sotomayor at Washington, 7 p.m.

Taft at University, 7:30 p.m.

View Park at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea vs. St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League

Temecula Prep at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.

Foothill League

Castaic vs. Golden Valley at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Saugus vs. Canyon at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. Hart at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Golden League

Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Manzanita League

Desert Christian at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3:30 p.m.

Mesquite League

Whittier Christian vs. Big Bear at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Moore League

Cabrillo vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Millikan at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Mountain Valley League

San Bernardino at Miller, 7 p.m.

Pacific League

Arcadia at Burbank, 7 p.m.

Burroughs at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at Muir, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at Hoover, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Anaheim at Western, 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Artesia at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Bishop Alemany at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Channel Islands, 2 p.m.

Cajon at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.

California at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Carter at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Compton Early College vs. Westminster La Quinta at Dominguez, 6 p.m.

Corona vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar vs. Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Desert Chapel at Banning, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

El Monte at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

El Rancho vs. South Hills at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Fullerton at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. Katella at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Royal, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Duarte, 7 p.m.

La Serna vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Loara at Century, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes Peninsula vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Colony, 7 p.m.

Saddleback at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

San Dimas at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Covina at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Santa Paula at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Savanna vs. Pioneer at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Segerstrom vs. Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Twentynine Palms at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Irvine University at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei vs. Viewpoint at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at La Quinta, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Indio, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Rowland, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Wilmington Banning at Redondo Union, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Bishop at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak at San Diego Mira Mesa, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Las Vegas Shadow Ridge, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at L.A. Franklin, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Dorsey vs. Culver City at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Boron, 7 p.m.

Loyola at Mount Miguel, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Locke, 7 p.m.

Rosemead at L.A. Wilson, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley at Desert, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Carson, 7 p.m.

L.A. Torres vs. Lynwood Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Venice at Paramount, 7 p.m.

Vista vs. Temescal Canyon at Rancho Buena Vista, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOUTHERN SECTION

Del Rey League

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

Manzanita League

Vasquez vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10:30 a.m.

Nonleague

Redlands vs. Riverside Poly at Riverside CC, 7 p.m.