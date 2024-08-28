High school football: Week 2 schedule for Sept. 5-7

THURSDAY

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Crenshaw vs. Hamilton at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Antelope Valley vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Azusa vs. Century at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Bassett vs. La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Bell Gardens at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Rubidoux, 7:30 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at La Cañada, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

El Rancho at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Fontana at Norte Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Foothill vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Hesperia vs. Granite Hills at Victor Valley College, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. Estancia at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Xavier Prep at San Bernardino Valley College, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hills at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Jurupa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Palm Desert at Elsinore, 7:30 p.m.

Pioneer vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Perris, 7:30 p.m.

Rowland at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Summit vs. Beaumont at Miller, 7:30 p.m.

Temecula Valley at Temescal Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Tustin vs. El Dorado at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Valencia at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Angelou at Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.

Lynwood Firebaugh vs. View Park at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Arleta at Taft, 7 p.m.

Bell at Eagle Rock, 7:15 p.m.

Bernstein at South East, 7 p.m.

Canoga Park at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Chatsworth at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Chavez at Sylmar, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont at Huntington Park, 7:30 p.m.

Fulton at Panorama, 7:30 p.m.

Grant at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Hollywood at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Torres, 4:30 p.m.

King/Drew at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Santee, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Contreras, 4 p.m.

Maywood CES at Reseda, 7 p.m.

North Hollywood at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Palisades at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Rivera at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Sotomayor , 7 p.m.

San Fernando at Poly, 7 p.m.

West Adams at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Mendez, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Adelanto at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

Alhambra at Temple City, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

Arlington at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian at Colton, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Buena at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Burroughs at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Cajon at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel vs. Western Christian at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon vs. Beckman at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon at L.A. Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Carter at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Cerritos at Portola, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak at Muir, 7 p.m.

Chino at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Colony at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Compton at Paramount, 7 p.m.

Compton Early College at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar at Palos Verdes, 3:30 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Cypress vs. Mayfair at Western, 7 p.m.

Damien at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Desert Christian at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Downey at Long Beach Millikan, 7 p.m.

Edison at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

El Modena at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

El Segundo at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Placentia Valencia at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Gahr at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Garey at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Godinez at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Bonita, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.

Indio at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Knight at Heritage, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Ayala, 7 p.m.

La Serna at Warren, 7 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Winchester Liberty at Crean Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Loara at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos vs. University at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Maranatha vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Monrovia at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Montclair at Pomona, 7 p.m.

Montebello at South El Monte, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Redlands East Valley, 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Verbum Dei at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Nogales at Keppel, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Riverside North at King, 7 p.m.

Torrance North at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Santa Rosea Academy, 7 p.m.

Orange Vista at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.

Oxnard at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Paraclete vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Silverado, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Ramona vs. Hillcrest at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Norco, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.

Redondo Union at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

Rialto at Miller, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

Saddleback vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Salesian at Alemany, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Buena Park at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Saugus at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom at California, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Servite at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley at Royal, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Walnut, 7 p.m.

South at San Marino, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Torrance at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve vs. South Hills at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. Peninsula at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Temecula Prep at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Tesoro at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Schurr at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.

Western at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian at Banning, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Canyon Springs at La Puente, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Bakersfield West, 7:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Wilmington Banning at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Clovis North at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Corona del Sol at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Eldorado at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Fallbrook at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Franklin at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Garces at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Glenn at University, 7:30 p.m.

Gilbert (Ariz.) Gigley at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

Inglewood at Carson, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Jordan at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills Kennedy at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at San Pedro, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Liberty vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Lynwood at Locke, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mililani (Hawaii) at Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Las Vegas Shadow Ridge, 6 p.m.

Riverside Prep at California City, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

San Clemente at La Costa Canyon, 7 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Castaic at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Baltimore St. Frances Academy vs. at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Provo (Utah) Timpview at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Woodinville (Wash.) at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Bosco Tech at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

Glendora vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Webb, 1 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy vs. Duarte at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10 a.m.

Savanna vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Western, 11 a.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Upland vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Sutter Creek Amador vs. Grace Brethren at Royal, 7 p.m.

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Chula Vista Victory Christian, 5 p.m.