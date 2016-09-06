Football: QB Chase Garbers is back on target for Corona del Mar

latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Call it a one-game blip.

Quarterback Chase Garbers of Corona del Mar was back to the real Chase Garbers last week in a 31-13 win over Los Gatos.

He completed 18 of 23 passes for 190 yards.

That comes after he was 26 of 48 for 250 yards in a 42-20 loss to Palos Verdes.

Junior JT Murphy rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, Palos Verdes is pretty good, but Corona del Mar still has the chance to win lots of games this season.

 

