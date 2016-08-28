Football: San Fernando makes improvement

San Fernando's 24-0 season-opening victory over Cleveland this past weekend might signal improvement in the Tigers.

Coach Robert Garcia has been playing lots of young players in recent years.

Junior defensive end Ray Paniagua recorded three sacks.

"They've all matured," Garcia said. "The quarterback is making good decisions. The receivers are bigger and stronger."

San Fernando wil have to challenge Canoga Park to win the Valley Mission League.

