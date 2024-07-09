Granada Hills Kennedy has weapons to repeat as Valley Mission League football champions

Junior quarterback Diego Montes leads returnees from an 8-3 team at Granada Hills Kennedy High, which expects to improve.

When quarterback Diego Montes of Granada Hills Kennedy High passed for 1,850 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, some might have been surprised. The truth is the best is yet to come.

Montes helped Kennedy go 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the Valley Mission League. He’s more experienced, wiser and prepared for another outstanding season for the Golden Cougars.

He has his top receiver back in Giovanni Nelson, who had 43 receptions last season.

Coach Troy Cassidy will be working to increase the production of the Montes-to-Nelson combination.

Advertisement

Also back is lineman James Montes, a junior who is Diego’s cousin. He’s bigger and stronger.

Cassidy is looking for a running back to add balance to the Golden Cougars’ attack.