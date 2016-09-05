Football: Sierra Canyon scrambling to come up with QB options

A knee injury on the second play of the game last week has left Sierra Canyon without standout quarterback Niko Harris, who is expected to get an MRI later this week.

It's the same knee in which Harris had surgery on earlier in his career. He'll be sidelined indefinitely, which means Coach Jon Ellinghouse is looking for QB options in preparation for a showdown game with Grace Brethren on Friday.

There's backups and there's also the possibility of moving a player from another position. Ellinghouse isn't revealing his decision, which will keep Grace Brethren guessing.

Meanwhile, he'll be hoping that Harris receives good news from his MRI.

