Football: So far, Cathedral's two-quarterback system is working just fine

Cathedral Coach Kevin Pearson is sticking with his plan to play senior Andrew Tovar and freshman Bryce Young together at quarterack, and so far it's working.

Last week against Burroughs, Tovar was 14 of 16 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Young was 10 of 15 for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Cathedral gets Lynwood this week, then Loyola next week.

Receiver Jamire Calvin is helping make the quarterbacks look good. He has 17 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

