Steven Rivas of Etiwanda finishes with 11 RBI; No. 1 South Hills falls to Glendora

Steven Rivas of Etiwanda enjoyed a day hitters can only dream about.

In a Baseline League game against Chino Hills on Wednesday, Rivas hit two home runs, a triple and double and finished with a school-record 11 RBI in a 23-3 victory for Etiwanda.

Tyler Freeman went five for five.

The upset of the day was produced by Glendora, which knocked off No. 1-ranked South Hills, 1-0, in a Palomares League game. Dylan Diaz threw shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings. Freshman Jake Gonzalez drove in the game's only run in the sixth inning.

Ayala defeated Diamond Bar, 13-1. Josh Bozoian went four for four.

In the West Valley League, Cleveland defeated Birmingham, 1-0. Max Yourist struck out seven in six innings. Bryan Suppan got the save. Eddie Rosales struck out four and walked none for Birmingham. El Camino Real defeated Granada Hills, 3-2. Brandon Villafane had two hits and two RBI.

Jorge Arellano struck out 11 in five innings in Downey's 11-0 win over Crean Lutheran.

Temecula Valley defeated Great Oak, 11-3. Sergio Dawson had three hits.

In the Foothill League, Hart defeated West Ranch, 4-2. Cody Turner and Brendan Henry combined on a two-hitter. Cody Jefferis and Braeden McClain each had two hits. Chase Farrell struck out nine in Valencia's 3-2 win over Saugus.

In the Golden League, Quartz Hill defeated Highland, 9-0. Sophomore Ryan Sanders hit a grand slam.

In the Righetti tournament, Chaminade defeated Atascadero, 6-2. Austin Sachen struck out eight. Alemany lost to New Jersey Eastern, 12-4, and 3-2 to Righetti.

Riverside Poly defeated Valley View, 4-2. Clifford Pradd hit a walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning.

Capistrano Valley defeated Mission Viejo, 4-3. Connor Martin threw well for the Mustangs, who knocked off Mission Viejo ace Tanner Bibee.

Trabuco Hills defeated Tesoro, 6-5, on a walk-off single in the ninth inning by Luke Armstrong.

Simi Valley defeated Camarillo, 5-4. William Parker had two hits and Andrew Devine had two RBI. Andrew Lucas led Camarillo with two hits and two RBI.

Thousand Oaks defeated Newbury Park, 5-2, in the Marmonte League. Ben Martz had two hits. Oaks Christian defeated Westlake, 2-1, with Adam Kerner hitting a two-run home run. Agoura defeated Calabasas, 4-2. Jonny DeLuca went three for three.

El Dorado defeated Brea, 1-0, in 11 innings. Kyle Luckham threw seven shutout innings.

Moorpark defeated Royal, 8-1. Brian Guy had five RBI.

Cypress defeated La Palma Kennedy, 5-1. Raul Salazar threw a complete game.

Redondo defeated Inglewood, 12-0. Matthew Mercier finished with two hits and three RBI.

In the Gold Coast League, Sierra Canyon improved to 5-0 with a 3-2 win over Windward. Chris Torres threw a complete game.

