Boys' basketball: Less than 2,000 tickets left for Southern Section Open Division semifinals

As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, 7,929 tickets had been sold for tonight’s Southern Section Open Division basketball semifinals at USC’s Galen Center. As of 11 a.m., it was 8,500, according to the Southern Section.

That means fewer than 2,000 tickets are left before capacity is reached.

It is recommended that fans planning to attend the games should purchase tickets on line at this link to avoid any lines waiting to purchase tickets at the event and also guarantee a spot in the arena.

Sierra Canyon is playing Bishop Montgomery at 7 p.m., followed by Chino Hills taking on Mater Dei at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults.

Courtside seats were sold out in less than five minutes last week for $40 each. Two are being offered on Craigslist at $500 apiece.

The games will also be streamed at FoxSportsGo.com.