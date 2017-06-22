Kings hire Don Nachbaur as assistant coach

The Kings hired Don Nachbaur as an assistant coach Thursday to fill out the behind-the-bench staff under first-year head coach John Stevens.

Nachbaur was coach of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League for the last seven seasons and has coached in the WHL or American Hockey League for 20 years. He was an assistant under Stevens with the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2000-02.

“He’s obviously understood the assistant coaching role,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said. “He’s been able to do it at different levels and put a game plan in place. There’s some familiarity with John and understanding with what he would need on the bench, alongside Dave Lowry. We thought that was a fit going forward. We’re excited to have him.”

Lowry was hired as an assistant last month by Blake, who said he is looking at adding another assistant in a non-bench role.

“You can call it an eye-in-the-sky,” Blake said. “We’re still looking at some different options there.”

Blake said the roles of the assistants, in terms of offense, defense and special teams, are not yet determined.