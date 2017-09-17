Kings' preseason game Monday against Coyotes canceled because of poor ice conditions

The Kings’ preseason game Monday at the Arizona Coyotes was canceled because of poor ice conditions at Gila River Arena, the Coyotes announced.

The announcement came Sunday following a concert at the venue on Saturday night. The Kings were not scheduled to leave for Arizona until Monday morning.

Gila River Arena is managed by AEG, the parent company of the Kings, and owned by the city of Glendale, Ariz.

“We know that our fans and corporate partners were excited to see the Coyotes play [Monday] and we were very disappointed to learn that the ice was not in a suitable playing condition for the game,” Coyotes president and CEO Steve Patterson said in a release. “The arena manager, AEG Facilities, has assured us that all measures are being taken to repair the ice as soon as possible.”

The game will not be rescheduled. The Kings will instead host an inter-squad scrimmage at 10 a.m. Monday at Toyota Sports Center and ticket proceeds will go toward hurricane relief efforts, according to the Kings.

The Kings’ traveling squad for their preseason trip to China left Sunday.