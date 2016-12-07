Trevor Lewis goes about helping the Kings without fanfare

Forward Trevor Lewis has two distinct and noticeable effects on people.

He frustrates opponents with his speed, tenacity and solid defensive play, qualities that have led his teammates to vote him the Kings’ “Unsung Hero” each of the last five seasons. And he brings smiles to the faces of those teammates — and to Coach Darryl Sutter — because they value the work he does, even though he won’t ever rank among the Kings’ scoring leaders.

“He’s a good player for us. He’s been like that since I’ve been here,” Sutter said Wednesday, after the team practiced to prepare for Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Staples Center.

In this case, “good” doesn’t mean prolific, though Lewis has been scoring lately. Thriving after being elevated to play right wing on the top line alongside Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar, the 29-year-old Utah native has scored a goal in each of his last two games. That matches his career-best goal-scoring streak and doubled his goal total this season.

“He did it once earlier in the year and I told him he was going to win the Rocket Richard,” Sutter said, referring to the trophy awarded annually to the NHL’s top goalscorer. “He went back to back. Then he had a little drop there, so he’s on it again.

“I think everybody likes it, to see Lewie score, because of all the stuff he does.”

Kopitar, who assisted on Lewis’ goals against Arizona last Thursday and against Montreal last Sunday, has played with him before and is enjoying their reunion.

“We always seem to jell pretty well,” Kopitar said. “I don’t think there’s a whole lot of secrets to his game other than I feel like he’s very underrated offensively. Meaning the skill is there, it just doesn’t come out very often. For me, in that regard, I just try to put the puck in places where he can excel.”

Lewis usually excels, but not always on the offensive side, like he is now.

“When you get a chance to play with a guy like Kopi or Gabby, you’ve got to try to take advantage of it as much as you can,” Lewis said. “Especially playing with Kopi — it’s pretty easy. He’s always open there for you. If you give him the puck and get open, he’s usually going to find you.

“I’ve just got to keep getting in there and get those guys the pucks and let them do what they do and get to the net.”

But Kopitar believes Lewis can be a good scorer himself, as he was when he pulled out a slick, backhand move to score their fourth goal against Montreal.

“We all know how quick he is but I don’t think any of us had seen him finish like that in a long, long time,” Kopitar said. “He’s got it in him. That’s what happens when he’s getting chances, if he’s willing to try that and bring that to life. It’s been great. He works hard every night so it’s really nice to see him get going on the scoresheet, too.”

Lewis said he spoke to the coaches last summer about contributing more than the eight goals and 16 points he had last season, and he’s on pace to do that.

“It’s just a start now, but hopefully I can keep it going,” he said. “Secondary scoring takes a lot of pressure off the top guys, too, and we can obviously use secondary scoring.”

KINGS NEXT UP

VS. CAROLINA

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 790.

Update: For the Kings, this will be the second of eight straight games against Eastern Conference opponents. They’re 5-3-1 this season against East teams. Sutter is one win away from 200 as Kings coach. Andy Murray holds the franchise record with 215 . For the Hurricanes, this will be the second game in a back-to-back sequence, part of a trip to Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose.