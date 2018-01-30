Kings' Jonathan Quick put on injured reserve, but he's progressing and should return soon

Quick isn't eligible to play Tuesday because he missed the All-Star game, league rules stating a player must miss a regular-season game if they drop out of star festivities. Campbell, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Stars, was recalled to presumably back up Darcy Kuemper. This two-game Southern tour represents the third time in a month the Kings will return from a hiatus. The results are middling at best. They went 2-2-1 out of the Christmas break but 1-4 out of the bye week.