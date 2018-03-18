Joey Logano wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana

Joey Logano won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Fontana in dominant fashion Saturday to provide another milestone in team owner Roger Penske's career.
Logano, who normally competes in NASCAR's premier Monster Energy Cup Series, led 139 of the race's 150 laps in his No. 22 Penske Ford at Auto Club Speedway and repeatedly pulled away on restarts following caution periods.
Calling his car "amazing," Logano said it "was one of those races that you feel relieved when you win" because "you're supposed to win when you have a car that fast."
It was the first time that a Penske car won a race in NASCAR's second-level Xfinity Series at the Fontana track, which Penske built in the mid-1990s. Penske has three wins at Auto Club Speedway in the Cup series.
Justin Allgaier finished second, Elliott Sadler was third and Austin Dillon, another Cup regular who won this year's Daytona 500, finished fourth.
"Hats off to Joey, they had the dominant car today," Allgaier said.
Logano, 27, became the fifth different winner in the five Xfinity races this season, and it was Logano's third career Xfinity victory at the two-mile Fontana oval.
If there was any doubt about Logano's Ford being the class of the field, it was dispelled after a caution period came out with 31 laps remaining.
Logano pitted for four fresh tires while the other leaders stayed out and he restarted 16th. Then, in fewer than four laps, Logano surged back through the field to retake the lead for good.
Twitter: @jpeltzlatimes