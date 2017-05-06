Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 1. Lookin At Lee
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owners: L and N Racing
Morning Line: 20-1
How he got here: He campaigned at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He finished third in the Southwest Stakes and third in the Arkansas Derby.
Why he’ll win: He’s battle tested — his last six races have been graded stakes races, although he didn’t win any of them. He’s got a strong finishing kick, so the distance shouldn’t be a problem.
Why he’ll lose: The fact that he has hasn’t win a graded stakes probably puts him a cut below the other horses. The one hole is the worst on the track.