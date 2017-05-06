Kentucky Derby Field: 1. Lookin At Lee

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Owners: L and N Racing

Morning Line: 20-1

How he got here: He campaigned at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He finished third in the Southwest Stakes and third in the Arkansas Derby.

Why he’ll win: He’s battle tested — his last six races have been graded stakes races, although he didn’t win any of them. He’s got a strong finishing kick, so the distance shouldn’t be a problem.

Why he’ll lose: The fact that he has hasn’t win a graded stakes probably puts him a cut below the other horses. The one hole is the worst on the track.