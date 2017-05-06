Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 12. Sonneteer
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Owner: Calumet Farm
Morning Line: 50-1
How he got here: Second in the Rebel Stakes and fourth in the Arkansas Derby.
Why he’ll win: Hasn’t finished worse than fourth in his last nine races. Has a Hall of Fame jockey in Kent Desormeaux and his brother Keith is one the best least-known trainers in the country. Can use the distance.
Why he’ll lose: No maiden has won the Kentucky Derby since 1933. There are too many closers and he’s not likely one of the better ones.