Kentucky Derby Field: 12. Sonneteer

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning Line: 50-1

How he got here: Second in the Rebel Stakes and fourth in the Arkansas Derby.

Why he’ll win: Hasn’t finished worse than fourth in his last nine races. Has a Hall of Fame jockey in Kent Desormeaux and his brother Keith is one the best least-known trainers in the country. Can use the distance.

Why he’ll lose: No maiden has won the Kentucky Derby since 1933. There are too many closers and he’s not likely one of the better ones.