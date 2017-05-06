Kentucky Derby Field: 14. Classic Empire

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Owner: John Oxley

Morning Line: 4-1

How he got here: Won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Arkansas Derby, third in the Holy Bull.

Why he’ll win: He might be the best horse in the race and he’s handled the big crowds by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita. He overcame a troubled trip in the Arkansas Derby, so he showed class and talent in his last race.

Why he’ll lose: The horse has been unpredictable. At Saratoga, he unseated his rider out of the gate. In Florida, he refused to work twice. He needs to be in the right frame of mind or things can go poorly.