Kentucky Derby Field: 15. McCraken

Trainer: Ian Wilkes

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Owner: Whitham Thoroughbreds

Morning Line: 5-1

How he got here: Wins in the Kentucky Jockey Club and Sam F. Davis, third in the Bluegrass.

Why he’ll win: He’s three for three at Churchill Downs, so he likes the surface. His works have been strong. You can throw out his third in the Bluegrass as he was coming back after a minor injury. Strong closer.

Why he’ll lose: There are a lot of closers in the race and only one of them is going to get the perfect trip and pace scenario. He’s a good horse, but so are a lot of the others.