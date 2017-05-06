Kentucky Derby Field: 16. Tapwrit

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owners: Bridlewood Farm and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners

Morning Line: 20-1

How he got here: Won the Tampa Bay Derby, second in the Sam F. Davis

Why he’ll win: He was impressive with his win in the Tampa Bay Derby. He was bought as a yearling for $1.2 million, so there has to be something there to bring that kind of price.

Why he’ll lose: He’s never won a race outside Florida, and is just one in a bushel of closers in the race. In this case, he doesn’t measure up with the others.